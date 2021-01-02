LPA trough to bring rains in the first weekend of 2021 in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos will be greeting the first weekend of 2021 with rains and thunderstorms.

This as the state weather bureau, on Saturday, January 2, announced that it is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) located, as of 4 a.m., 245 kilometers east of Guiuan in Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), in its daily weather bulletin, said chances for the LPA to intensify into a tropical depression remained slim.

But they said its presence would bring cloudy skies with rains for the whole of Visayas, including Cebu island.

“Based on our current projections, the LPA is not likely to transform into a tropical depression. But its extensions are expected to bring cloudy skies in the entire Visayas, including Cebu,” said Jomar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

Eclarino added this type of weather would be expected to last for the next 24 hours, or up to Sunday afternoon, January 3.

“With this, we expect scattered rains and thunderstorms that will also bring occasionally heavy rains that could result in landslide and floodings. Everyone is advised to monitor weather updates and advisories,” he said. /dbs