Toledo City reports 25th COVID-19 death

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After four days of not recording new cases of the coronavirus disease, the Toledo City Health Department reported a new death and a new infection on the second day of 2021.

The city’s latest fatality is a 33-year-old female resident of Barangay Luray II. She is the city’s 25th COVID-related death.

Its new case, on the other hand, is CC373, as shown in CHD’s COVID-19 Case Situation Report #275 that was released Saturday night, Jan. 2.

Toledo City recorded on December 28 its last case of the infection for 2020.

As of Saturday, the city was left with three active cases while it also logged a total of 345 individuals who already recovered from their infection.