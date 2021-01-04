Realme in Cebu ends 2020 with a high note

Realme recently opened a new Concept Store in SM City Cebu on December 28, 2020. The said store is the first Premium Concept Store of the brand in the Visayas.

Present during the official yellow ribbon cutting were Realme’s Regional Sales Head, Mr. Wilson Ma, Aerophone’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jason Tan and SM City Cebu Mall Manager, Mr. Van Velez Aberia. Behind witnessing were Realme’s Retail Manager, Nestor Cormanes, Jr. with Aerophone’s Area Manager Dennis Cena, and Mikee Morado, Aerophone’s CMO.

Realme lives with its commitment in providing the best brand experience and value to the Filipinos. Premium retail partner, Aerophone, was very excited to open the store with an “insta-moment” for all AEROfans. “Definitely, this new design concept of the store with an “instagrammable corner” is a game-changer. It provides our shoppers an overall experience – they can immediately take a selfie or a group photo using their latest Realme smartphones”, said Mikee Morado, Chief Marketing Officer of Aerophone.

Through the first Realme Premium Concept Store in Cebu, Realme squads will now be able to enjoy not only the latest Realme smartphones, wearable, AIOT products but consumers can also expect upgraded customer service and product experience with a bigger support team and bigger immersion areas available for display and trial.

The support Realme fans gave especially on the first 2 days of the opening was overwhelming. And it’s only the beginning. More amazing treats are set to be given to shoppers this month. So go check it out.

In addition to this, Realme and Aerophone is set to open another concept store soon in Cebu.

Meantime, meet the squads at the Realme Premium Concept Store located at the 2nd level of SM City Cebu. Rest assured that all safety and health protocols are strictly observed so you can enjoy a real shopping experience.

ADVERTORIAL