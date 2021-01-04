Moving on this 2021? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Still trying to move on from your 2020 love life?

As we head on to one new year, why don’t you leave behind the things that made you almost cry a river?

Moving on is easy to say, but it is hard to do. However, let these things try and help you move on from that lost love last year.

Reconnect with yourself— this may be hard to do but don’t ever think you cannot reconnect with yourself. Try and give yourself time to know where you need to focus on and work on it.

Do something new— once you try and do something new to you, your mind automatically tells you to focus on knowing this new thing and be better with it. This will help you forget the past and welcome something new.

Set your priorities— it is either you cry for months on end or cry for just a couple of months and start setting your priorities straight. This is the time you get to put yourself first.

Listen to your heart— stop listening to others and their opinion on your pain or situation. Everyone rows a different boat, you are the master of your boat, stir clear to where you want to be.

Detox— detox from your social media, phone, or anything that can bring back memories. Detox and restart in your own pace.

You are better than that heartbreak so do better in moving on this year. /dbs

