JO workers of Lapu-Lapu to get P3K bonus next week

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Job Order employees (JOs) in Lapu-Lapu City are expected to receive P3,000 as bonus next week.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan during the flag raising ceremony this morning, January 4, 2021.

According to Chan that this is based on the Administrative Order No. 38 issue by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Chan said that they would process the bonus for the JOs within this week, so that they could release it in the following week.

“Naa naman ang budget, ang ato lang ma-process ni nato karon para ma-release nani nato, seguro next week,” Chan said.

(There is already a budget, What we are pushing is that this will be processed now so that this can be released maybe next week.)

The mayor said that currently, the city had around 800 JOs./dbs