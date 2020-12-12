Chan: P34M for Lapu-Lapu gov’t workers’ bonus

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has allocated around P34 million for the City Hall employees’ bonus.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said this as he announced pursuing the giving of Christmas bonus to regular and casual City Hall employees on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Chan also explained why the city government pursued the giving of bonus to the city’s government workers after he announced early in the month that there would be no Christmas bonus for them because of the city’s budget being depleted by the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Na-discuss nato sa council ug sa budget duna may, actually allocated budget nani siya, pero mao lagi to, ato man gud gitan-aw tungod sa atong expenses from the COVID. Naa ta’y nakit-an (nga budget), so makahatag ta,” Chan said

(We had discussed this with the City Council and for the budget for this, there is actually an allocated budget for this, but we also looked at our COVID expenses. But we found a source for the budget so we can give the bonus.)

Chan said that city hall employees would receive a one month salary as their bonus.

“We deserve to reward ourselves for all the efforts and sacrifices we put in during the war against COVID. Manghatag kita og bonus para sa atong mga government employees,” he added.

Meanwhile, job orders employees will also receive an eight percent differential from their monthly salary for this year./dbs