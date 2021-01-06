MCEU resumes road clearing operations

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU) has resumed its road clearing operation on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Last December 24, 2020, the MCEU temporarily stopped its road clearing operations to focus on the Mandaue City Public Market where people were expected to gather to buy food for Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

The MCEU was also assisted by personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO).

The MCEU said that the barangay road clearing task force and barangay officials should ensure that their barangays are free of obstructions.

“Among gibuhat karun nag-inspection mi sa ilang mga barangays, kung nanglihok ba ang ilang mga barangay road clearing task force. Karun final na ni namo nga roving sa ilang area, naghatag mi’g notices (of violation) sa mga violators, ig balik namo kung naa gihapon to (obtructions) sila (barangay officials) nay amo’ng gukdon kay giturn-over naman ni namo sa ilaha. Dapat ila gyud na palihokon ang ilang barangay road clearing task force,” said Rolly Flore, MCEU team leader.

Basak Barangay councilor Jose Arcelito Alivio, chairman of the peace and order committee said they have been constantly checking the barangay roads but violators, especially the ambulant vendors would go back to the area after being dispersed.

Flore said that as the MCEU and barangay road clearing task forces have already cleared most of the obstructions in the barangay roads, the MCEU will now focus on the national roads and highways.

Flore said most of the obstructions found on national roads are illegally parked vehicles.

Meanwhile, the MCEU has also painted markings inside and outside the Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) where residents would stand to ensure that social distancing is observed.

Ernesto Bongo, assistant head of MCEU, said there are plenty of people who would flock to the (MCHO) for consultation and vaccination, especially during Mondays and Fridays. /rcg