Only local contingents sign up for Sinulog ritual showdown

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Spectators may only see local contingents compete in this year’s Sinulog ritual showdown, should it be allowed to continue as scheduled on January 17, 2021.

A list of contingents obtained by CDN Digital shows that a total of 22 contingents have signed up for this year’s dance competition, the deadline of which was set on January 4, according to the contest guidelines coming from the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Participants registration started on December 1, 2020.

Of the 22 entries, 10 are joining the Sinulog Based (SB) category while 12 signed up for the Free Interpretation (FI) category.

SB entries will come from the City of Talisay and Barangays Punta Princesa, San Roque, Bacayan, Day-as, Cogon Pardo, Guadalupe, Labangon, Sapangdaku, and Poblacion Pardo in Cebu City.

However, in a recent announcement, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas of Talisay City said that they would be withdrawing from the Sinulog 2021 Grand Parade because of the coronavirus threat.

Gullas said that they are prioritizing the health of their participants over joining the event.

With Talisay’s withdrawal from the event, the SB entries dropped to 11.

In the FI, the contingents are from Barangays Tisa, Pasil, Lahug, San Nicolas Proper, Ermita, Adlaon, Mabolo, Cambinocot, Sinsin and Basak San Nicolas in Cebu and Toledo City and Tabuelan town in Cebu Province.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, it remains unclear if the Cebu Provincial government and the San Diego Dance Company will be sending delegations to this year’s festival.

The SFI list did not also include out of town contingents that would be sending their “virtual halad” for the Señor Sto. Niño.

Contest Guidelines

Contest guidelines will allow each of the competition contingents to perform on the Sinulog stage for five minutes.

A three point deduction will be imposed on those that will exceed the allowed time.

Contingents are also prohibited from using infants, live animals, and flammable materials during their performance.

All of the performers, including their support staff, are also required to wear face masks during the duration of the competition.

“All dancers and support staff should wear masks which coordinates with their theme and costume. Skin tone Mask with painted smiling lips is highly recommended for the performers of the Sinulog Based Category,” the SB contest guidelines read.

