Curfew shortened in Cebu City for Fiesta Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The curfew hours in Cebu City have once again been shortened this time to accommodate the Novena Masses for the Fiesta Señor.

In an Executive Order (EO), Mayor Edgardo Labella, has ordered that from the original curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., this will be changed to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

All guidelines for the limited movement among the public, its exemptions, and the use of the quarantine pass will follow the previous EOs.

“In order to give way to preparations for the Novena Masses of the Fiesta Señor 2021 as well as for those who wish to attend, there is a need to adjust the curfew hours and truck ban in the city,” said the mayor in the EO.

Similarly, the truck ban was also moved from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily due to the expected traffic brought by road closures around the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño from January 8 to 17, 2021.

The new truck ban would now be for the whole day from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the duration of the Fiesta Señor.

However, trucks delivering essential goods like food and medicine, garbage trucks, emergency services, and buses for public transportation are exempted from the truck ban.

Any other trucks violating the truck ban may face penalties or consequences for plying the roads at the wrong time. /rcg