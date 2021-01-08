P44k cash, P33K worth of cellphones stolen from Lapu mall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Station 5 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) reported that P44,500 in cash and P33,496 worth of cellular phones were taken from a mall in Barangay Pajo here in a robbery incident that was discovered on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Candido Barinque of the police station told CDN Digital that they also identified the suspect of the robbery as a certain “Dodong.”

Barinque revealed that the suspect stole the cash amount from the vault of a watch and a jewelry stall, while four cellular phones were taken from two cellular stalls.

WATCH: Melvin Mariscal, security guard on-duty of a mall in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, tells CDN Digital that upon inspection of their maintenance personnel this morning, they discovered that the padlock of an entrance on the second floor was already broken. Aside from this, they also discovered that some jewelries and cellular phones were missing in some stalls. | Futch Anthony Inso #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

The police also recovered a steel bar that may have been used by the suspect to open the vaults. Aside from the steel bar, also recovered were a 7-inch long screw; a 12-inch long screwdriver; a plier cutter, and an improvised hammer.

They also recovered a marriage certificate in the crime scene that was believed to be owned by the suspect.

Barinque said that based on their investigation, Dianne Villagonzalo, the Human Resource Officer and the representative of the mall, reported the incident at around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday after she discovered that the door lock of her office was forcibly opened.

Authorities discovered that the wall of the storage room located at the mall’s rooftop was also smashed and may have been the exit point of the suspect. Footprints were discovered on the roof at the back of the mall.

The LCPO continues to conduct an investigation on the incident.

/bmjo