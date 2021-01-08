Triple treats at Waterfront Cebu

This January, a certified #TripleTreat staycation awaits you at Waterfront Cebu as it offers not one, not two, but three room promotions that you can enjoy and freely choose from.

Whether you’re in for a relaxing solo trip or a much-needed getaway with a loved one to jump-start your year, the premier city hotel is surely the place to be with its top of the line services and accommodation that will guarantee you of a fun, safe, and worry-free experience.

STAYCATION BONANZA

Lounge all day, and play all night at the premier city hotel when you avail of its “Staycation Bonanza” room promo.

For PHP 3,300.00 net/night, enjoy an all-round accommodation that is inclusive of an overnight stay, a complimentary breakfast, a complimentary use of the pool and gym, and a casino bet voucher plus a food and beverage (F&B) voucher worth PHP 500.00 each.

If that’s not enough to make your stay worthwhile, then a complimentary upgrade to the next higher room category will surely do.

Promo is good for single or double occupancy and is valid daily until January 31, 2021.

To book a room at the premier city hotel, dial (032) 232-6888 (local 8005) or (032) 230-9000, or you may also book online by visiting their official website at: www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

OH LUCKY DAY!

If you’re just looking for a place to stay for the weekends of January, then Waterfront Cebu has the perfect room offer for you.

Avail of the hotel’s room-only “Oh Lucky Day!” weekend promo for as low as PHP 2,200.00 net/night and get to spend the weekend by the pool or relax in the comfort of your hotel room. Promo is also inclusive of a free upgrade to a higher room category, a PHP 500-bet voucher at the casino and a complimentary use of the pool and gym.

Promo is valid for check-in only on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

SINULOG WEEKEND

In celebration of the biggest and grandest festival in the country, Waterfront Cebu offers its “Sinulog Weekend” room promotion, which guests can avail of at PHP 3,500 net/night (single occupancy) or PHP 3,700.00 net/night (double occupancy).

The special promo comes with a complimentary merienda buffet, which guests can enjoy at the Lobby Lounge, and a 20% discount that they can avail of at any dining outlet.

That’s not all! As the saying goes “the early bird catches the worm”, the first 20 guests who will book the said promo early will get exciting Sinulog freebies courtesy of the premier city hotel. The Sinulog Weekend room promo is only available from January 15-18, 2021.

Indeed, your home in the city, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, has everything you need to start off the new year on a high note!

ADVERTORIAL