Rama volunteers to be inoculated with Covid vaccine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama has volunteered to be inoculated with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine should it arrive in the city.

Rama said in a statement that he understands the apprehensions of the public regarding the vaccines and that he is willing to lead by example.

“Our government has targeted to achieve herd immunity through vaccinations. If the majority of our people are immune, the virus cannot spread and will eventually die out.”

“But a recent survey by Pulse Asia found that 88 percent of Visayans have safety concerns about the vaccines and 55 percent prefer not to be vaccinated,” said Rama.

The vice mayor urged the public to not fear the virus and be prepared to be vaccinated.

Rama said he will present himself as one of the firsts to be inoculated for the vaccine as long as it approved by the Food and Drugs Administrations (FDA).

The city government has been eyeing Pfizer and Moderna as its options for a vaccine.

Rama specifically refused to be inoculated with the Chinese vaccine, Sinovac. /rcg