Cebu City assures Sinulog choreographers of subsidy

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The city government here assured choreographers of contingents who were supposed to compete in the Sinulog 2021 that they will be repaid to some extent for the expenses they incurred during preparation for the festival.

According to Vice Mayor Michael Rama, the overall convenor of Sinulog 2021, the choreographers should receive a subsidy but not the original P300,000.

Rama said they are still looking for sources for the funds as they understand the need of the choreographers to be reimbursed for their expenses for an event they expected to push through.

“Naa gyod silay madawat. Pangitaan natog paagi,” said Rama.

(They’ll receive something. We will look for a way.)

Read: Sinulog choreographers to receive P100K each from Rama

The choreographers are set to meet with government officials on Tuesday, January 12, 2020, to discuss this subsidy.

Read: Some Sinulog choreographers deep in debt, depressed

Mayor Edgardo Labella confirmed that the choreographers should be able to receive P300,000 subsidy if the Sinulog has pushed through.

However, the Sinulog 2021 has been postponed to April 2021 in time for the Quincentennial Anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the country.

“I’ll be holding a meeting with the local finance committee to find out if there is a way we nga makahatag ta nila without violating COA (Commission on Audit) rules,” said Labella.

The mayor also wants to hear from the choreographers the amount they have spent for the contingents, props, and participants.

Still, the city government must follow the COA rules to avoid charges and the funds must come from a properly allocated funds.

The mayor assured the choreographers that there will be a return for their expenses though not as large as they expected.

If they should perform for the Quincentennial anniversary, they will be subsidized with the full P300,000.

Rama said that whatever they receive for the postponed Sinulog 2021 will be deducted from the P300,000 subsidy.

The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and the steering committee led by Rama decided on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to cancel all physical activities for the Sinulog Festival 2021.

Read: Physical activities of Sinulog 2021 cancelled

/bmjo