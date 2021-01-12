One for the road: A look at an iconic chill spot in Cebu City that’s bidding farewell

CEBU CITY, Philippines— There have been posts circulating online about the closing of one of the best chill spots in Cebu City, the Michael’s Buak Store along the Trans Central Highway (TCH) in Barangay Malubog, here.

But one stood out and this is the post of Paul Gregor at the Activ Shot Facebook page.

His photos of the famous hangout spot along the TCH has captured netizens’ emotions, especially those familiar with the store.

These are some of his shots:

Michael Buak store is known for its magnificent view of Cebu City. Here, people who want to relax and take a break from the city life can enjoy not only the view, but also some affordable snacks and drinks.

Bike and motorcycle enthusiasts also know this spot very well as it serves as one of the pitstops along the TCH.

A lot of love stories also started here as the store also serves as a hot pick for dates during Valentine’s Day.

Gregor’s photos has given those who have visited the place mixed emotions. Some of them shared their own photos on CDN Digital’s post.

“Was mending a broken heart here. Char!” says netizen Liv Winks. Jun Tenchavez said “My favorite spot after a good cardio.”

A lot are surely going to miss this iconic spot.

What are your memories at the Michael Buak store?

