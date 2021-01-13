Sinulog 2021 contingents to get P150K assistance after festival postponement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog 2021 contingents will get P150,000 each as reimbursement or financial aid after the festival was canceled to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Vice Mayor Michael Rama said that the choreographers and their contingents will receive the aid amid the postponement of Cebu’s premier festival.

The unforeseen cancellation has caused wasted expenses on the part of the choreographers leading them to be in debt and some even saying they have become depressed due to the circumstance.

In his privilege speech during the Cebu City Council’s regular session on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Rama has requested to approve the release of the subsidy budget for the contingents up to P150,000.

“The mayor and I, as responsible leaders, recognize that more than a thousand people went to help make Sinulog 2021 a success. So we are working to mitigate the effects of the postponement of the activities in our capacities. But we cannot afford to shoulder this entirely,” said Rama.

He requested the processing of the payment for but not limited to the cost of the production and at least P150,000 of the subsidy for the contingents as they have already released money for props, participants, and other expenses to prepare for the festival.

The City Council has agreed to release the funds from the city-sponsored activities allocation of P80 million from the 2021 annual budget.

This way all the contingents will be repaid a portion of what they have spent. Anyway, Rama said the contingents will perform during the Quincentennial celebration of the arrival of Christianity in April 2021.

The vice mayor said when they perform then, the full P300,000 subsidy should be given to them. For now, half of the subsidy will make do for the expenses they incurred.

Mayor Edgardo Labella also authorized the payment for the contingents after the unfortunate suspension of the activities. He said that the contingents need to survive as well after they spent money on an activity that will not push through.

“It is now processing. They will receive the financial aid,” said the mayor.

The contingents will receive the payment once the city government irons out the requirements needed by the Commission on Audit for the release of the amount. /rcg