Virtual show on Sunday to showcase past Sinulog festivals

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Sinulog 2021 may all be virtual, but it will still continue with its festive trend.

This as organizers of the festival said they have prepared a whole-day virtual show that will showcase a historical overview of how Sinulog came to be, from its first dance in 1980 to the present day grand festival.

Neil Odchigue, a member of the executive committee of the Sinulog 2021, said that the best of the best performances in the last 40 years will be highlighted during the show.

Read: Sinulog ritual showdown postponed

This will be complemented by prerecorded performances of Halad contingents from Filipino communities abroad and other prerecorded performances of past participants.

Odchigue assured that all pre-recorded performances followed health protocols and limited number of people were filmed.

The pre filmed performances were mostly recorded by those who offered to dance as well.

Entries are from Las Vegas, New York, Portugal, and Taiwan, as a form of halad performance by the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who could not go home for the Sinulog 2021 due to the pandemic.

“This is all halad or panata for the Filipino communities abroad,” said Odchigue.

The city government has prepared a show that will start with a live broadcast of the Sinulog Mass at Fort San Pedro to be attended by city officials.

The show will end at 9 p.m. on Sunday, around the time the usual parade ends.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said during a presser on Friday, January 15, 2021, that this online show is one way to keep the Sinulog spirit alive amid the restrictions of the pandemic.

“Sinulog continues on virtually,” said Rama.

The Sinulog organizers urged the public to watch the show while they celebrate in their homes through online platforms such as the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) official Facebook page and Youtube accounts.

Rama said the aim of the virtual show is to enlighten the younger generations on the rich history of the Sinulog festival.

