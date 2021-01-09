Sinulog ritual showdown postponed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) has decided to postpone the ritual showdown for Sinulog 2021.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said the rising COVID-19 cases in the city have placed the lives of the public at a greater risk than before including the participants.

The city currently has 277 active cases with 240 of these recorded in a span of just 11 days immediately after the holiday season.

Rama said that the move is a mere postponement of the performances as the contingents will still perform in the Quincentennial Anniversary of the Arrival of Christianity this April 2021.

“We are looking forward that we can discuss this side by side with the 500 years celebration hoping that COVID-19 will be showing signs that we do not have to be continuously worried,” said Rama.

The SFI said that as a contribution to the fight against the virus, the organization has decided to stop all rehearsals and practices including the pre-filming of the performances.

“We are stepping back in the ritual competition. This is in lieu of the rising cases and the answer to the call of the public,” said Neil Odchigue of the steering committee.

The contingents have been ordered to stop rehearsals for the meantime until there will be an agreement with the Archdiocese of Cebu on their performance in the Quincentennial celebrations.

The current contingents will also be prioritized for the Sinulog 2022, which the city government expects to be better with the vaccine being available by that time.

Rama reiterated that only the ritual showdown has been postponed, but all other activities that have already finished filming such as the Festival Queen and the Sinulog sa Kabataan and Dakbayan replays will push through.

A Sinulog program will still continue on January 17, 2021, but it will be composed of prerecorded performances most likely from the past years.

Rama hopes that the pandemic situation will improve so the ritual dances will not be wasted.

Still, he is confident the contingents will be able to perform during the Quincentennial Anniversary even if it would no longer be a showdown.

As for the contingents, they will no longer be swabbed because there will no longer be a pre-filming of the performances.

“That will save more expenses,” said Rama. /rcg