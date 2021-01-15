Victims of TD Vicky in Lapu-Lapu City start rebuilding homes

Barangay Ibo residents whose houses were destroyed by Tropical Depression Vicky last December 19, 2020, have started rebuilding their homes in Barangay Canjulao, the relocation site provided by the Lapu-Lapu City government.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Victims of Tropical Depression Vicky at Sitio Apro, Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, whose houses were destroyed by big waves, have already started rebuilding their homes in the relocation site identified by the Lapu-Lapu City Government at Sitio Toril, Barangay Canjulao.

On December 19, 60 families lost their homes to giant waves while 28 houses were partially damaged.

Carmelinda Muñez, one of the evacuated residents from Barangay Ibo, said that they already received their P25,000 financial assistance from the city last week, which she used to buy housing materials so that her family can relocate at Barangay Canjulao.

Muñez’ house collapsed during the incident and she said they were not able to save any of their belongings.

Earlier, Muñez’ husband told CDN Digital that aside from their house that has collapsed, they also lost P10,000 in cash, P8,000 of which is the financial assistance that he and his wife received as a Christmas bonus from the city for senior citizens.

“Nagpasalamat lang gyud ko ug dako kaayo, labi na sa atong mayor nga ni-aksyon dayon siya. Daghan pod kaayo ug salamat sa akong mga kahigalaan nga mitabang. Mao ra gyud na akong gipasalamat nga makatukod mi ug ingon-ani, bisan ug daplin gihapon sa dagat. Okay lang,” Muñez said.

Families with partially damaged houses also received P10,000 financial assistance from the city.

Aside from this, fisherfolks whose pump boats were totally damaged by the typhoon also received P15,000 financial aid and P5,000 for partially damaged pump boats.

All in all, the city has released P3.415 million in cash assistance and in-kind to those who lost their homes and their pump boats to the typhoon. /rcg