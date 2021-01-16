DILG extends road clearing deadline to Jan. 22

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has extended by one week the deadline to clear roads across the country of obstructions, following the request of local governments.

Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the DILG, said the original deadline, which was Jan. 15, would be moved to Jan. 22.

Validation of the cleared roads will start on Jan. 25.

“We extended the deadline for [the road clearing] because these are extraordinary times; we are in a pandemic and [local governments] have a lot on their plate. We understand the request so the department granted it,” he said on Friday.

Road clearing will be fully implemented in areas under modified general community quarantine, but partially in areas under general community quarantine.