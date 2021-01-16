Sapangdaku bet crowned Sinulog Festival Queen 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City has a new festival queen.

Dixie Lee Ray Oca of Barangay Sapangdaku was crowned Friday night, January 15, as the 2021 Sinulog Festival Queen during the first live-streamed and no-physical audience showdown organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc (SFI).

Oca took home the crown and P75,000 cash. She also won Best in Runway and Best in Solo Performance.

Barangay Tisa’s bet, Ma. Angelica Pantaliano, won 1st runner-up while Krisha Andrea Pekitpekit of Barangay Punta Princesa is 2nd runner-up.

Pantaliano and Pekitpekit received cash prizes of P50,000 and P30,000 respectively.

Pantaliano also bagged the Best in Festival Queen Costume award while Pekitpekit was named the Most Photogenic and Best in Fun Wear.

Other special awards went to Jackelaine Fleming of Barangay Lahug who won Miss Friendship and Jewel Alexei Image of Barangay Pasil who was chosen to have the Most Glamorous Face.

A total of 10 candidates representing the different Cebu City contingents participated in this year’s ‘virtual’ Sinulog Festival Queen competition. They represented Barangays Sapangdaku, Tisa, Punta Princesa, San Roque, Basak Pardo, Lahug, San Nicolas Proper, Pasil, Labangon, and Bacayan.

Organizers from the SFI has canceled all physical activities relating to this year’s Sinulog Festival because of rising cases of the coronavirus diseases in Cebu City.

SFI also decided to cancel the virtual Ritual Showdown that was scheduled at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, January 17, that would have featured 22 contingents due to health concerns.

/ dcb