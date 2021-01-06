CCTO clamps 115 vehicles on Jan. 6 for road obstruction

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–The Cebu City Transportation Offices (CCTO) clamped over a hundred vehicles during the resumption of their intensified campaign against night illegal parking early Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

In an early morning advisory, CCTO said that its operation was in response to complaints on the presence of illegally parked vehicles that obstruct roads in the city, a violation of a city ordinance that was passed in 2004.

“Dugay na kini nga atong gi sige og pahimangno nga dili dapat parkingan ang atong kadalan para magamit sa panahon sa emergencia, Gani ga cge na kita og road clearing para mahawan sa mga sagabal sa kadalanan,” the CCTO advisory reads.

(We have been constantly reminding against unauthorized parking that will already made our roads impassable during emergencies. In fact, we have already been doing road clearing operations to remove all road obstructions.)

Early on Wednesday, CCTO clamped a total of 115 vehicles for road obstruction. The vehicles were illegally parked on the roads on Barangays Capitol Site , Guadalupe, Tisa , Basak San Nicolas, Labangon, Inayawan, Pardo, Basak Pardo, Quiot, and Sta Cruz.

Photos below are from CCTO: