DA confirms ASF case in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Agriculture (DA) has confirmed the existence of African swine fever (ASF) in Eastern Visayas, particularly in Abuyog town, in Leyte province.

According to Angel Enriquez, DA regional director, ASF has affected the villages of Can-aporong and Bunga where unusual swine mortalities involving backyard farms were noticed during the latter part of December 2020.

He said quarantine checkpoints in the boundaries of Abuyog, Leyte were immediately implemented to control the movements of swine and hogs from Jan. 14 until Feb. 15.

“This is the first case of ASF in Eastern Visayas. Disease control measures should be done, including putting up local veterinary quarantine checkpoints in the boundaries of Abuyog, Leyte,” he said.

The checkpoints are manned by members of the Philippine National Police and the Provincial Agriculture and Veterinary Office.

On Jan. 6, the DA conducted an investigation and took serum samples from seven pigs.

Four of the samples yielded positive results for ASF as stated in the results of an antigen detection rapid test conducted on the hogs.

The ASF serum samples were also sent to the Animal Disease Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory of the Bureau Animal Industry last Jan.11.

The DA immediately coordinated with the local government unit wherein it was agreed to right away implement disease control measures like the proper disposal of the affected hogs.

The local government unit also restricted the movements of swine and hogs especially those located within the 500-meter radius from the infected swine.

It is not yet clear how many hogs were affected by ASF and how they acquired the virus since the DA was still conducting further investigation.

