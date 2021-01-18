Fiesta Señor celebration peaceful, orderly – police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With an estimate of only 3, 000 people crowding the Basilica on Sunday, January 17, authorities said this year’s celebration of the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño was very peaceful and orderly.

This despite the arrest of 62 individuals for curfew violations.

Police Major Eraño Sanchez Regidor, said that policemen were deployed at the entry and exit points of the Basilica to make sure that visiting devotees comply with health and safety protocols that include the need to observe physical distancing.

The deployment of police and military personnel in barangays located in downtown Cebu City also helped control the movement of people there, he added.

READ: Military tanks sent to Cebu City brgys celebrating fiestas this weekend

Regidor said that the different police stations here also conducted random checkpoints and illegal gambling and illegal drugs operations.

The police chief also gave credit to the Cebuanos for their cooperation in keeping this year’s fiesta celebration orderly.

It was the first time in decades that the Basilica suspended physical Novena Masses at the Pilgrim Center. All Masses on Sunday were also streamed to discourage the gathering of devotees.

READ: Due to increasing crowd, Basilica cancels public Novena Masses

Still, about 3, 000 Cebuanos visited the Basilica that day to pay homage to the Holy Child.

And while Sinulog activities were cancelled to prevent a possible spread of the coronavirus disease, some Cebuanos still opted to go out of their homes to celebrate.

READ: Physical activities of Sinulog 2021 cancelled

Cebu City policemen arrested a total of 62 curfew violators on Sunday. Most of the arrested individuals were drinking liquor when found by police during the continued implementation of Oplan Bulabog.

Regidor said that the curfew violators were brought to the gymnasium in Barangay Tejero where they will now be placed under the custody of the city’s Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team that will also prepare for the filing of charges against them. / dcb