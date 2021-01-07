Physical activities of Sinulog 2021 cancelled

Cebu City, Philippines—The Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and the steering committee led by Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama has decided on Thursday, January 7, 2021, to cancel all physical activities for the Sinulog Festival 2021.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Rama said the organizers have heeded the advise of the medical groups and the Philippine National Police (PNP), especially the call of the public to cancel the street parade.

In an official statement, the SFI and steering committee said that they have opted to go virtual for the ritual showdown and pre record their performances so all contingents will remain in their localities.

“Ipatuman ang mga bagong lakang alang sa pagsiguro sa hapsay nga pagsaulog sa Sinulog,” said the statement

(We will enforce new rules to ensure an orderly and peaceful celebration of the Sinulog.)

Rama said the organizers are sensitive to the fears and apprehensions during a public health emergency.

With this, contingents will now perform in their localities in a bubble environment. Their performances should be filmed prior to January 17, 2021.

The virtual showdown will then be streamed online and no physical launch will happen on that day.

Rama said they will meet with the choreographers of the different contingents to discuss this new set-up.

The vice mayor also urged Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas to reconsider his withdrawal of the Talisay contingent, especially now that the showdown will be online.

The virtual showdown this year was supposed to be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) minus physical audience.

