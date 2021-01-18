Mandani Bay to start civil works for Boardwalk this 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Property developers from HTLand Inc. is set to start the civil works of another component in their township development Mandani Bay this 2021.

Gilbert Ang, project director of HTLand Inc., confirmed in an interview with CDN Digital on January 14, that construction for Mandani’s Boardwalk is scheduled to begin this year.

“We are looking forward to a new project, the Boardwalk of Mandani Bay, and we’re planning to start construction this 2021,” said Ang.

He said the Boardwalk would face Mactan Channel.

It will occupy 2.5 hectares of the entire township and will be sporting terraces-like designs.

“It will not be just an ordinary Boardwalk. We want it to be the best Boardwalk in Metro Cebu, and we want it to show to Cebuanos the beauty of Mactan Channel. And it will not be a flat Boardwalk as we took inspirations from our very own Banawe Rice Terraces,” added Ang.

Developers are planning to open it within the third quarter of 2022.

“We believe having the Boardwalk is timely considering the importance of having open-air to balance leisure activities and safety,” he said.

Aside from having terrace-inspired designs, the HTLand Inc. executive also said the Boardwalk would primarily feature ‘green spaces’ that would include jogging paths and networks of bike lanes.

He also said they had also tapped a Singapore-based landscape artist in planning and designing the project.

“This 2021, Mandani Bay wanted to give the community something new. That we’re not just a development with residential towers, office buildings, and malls,” he added.

Mandani Bay is a 20-hectare township development in North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City. HTLand Inc. is the joint venture formed by Hong Kong Land and Taft Properties for its development.

Executives from HTLand Inc. have expressed ‘a more positive outlook’ this 2021 by introducing post-pandemic preparations that they had injected into their project. /dbs

