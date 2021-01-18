DILG Lapu-Lapu to start pre-validation of roadside clearing ops on January 19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Lapu-Lapu City will conduct a pre-validation of the road-side clearing operation conducted by the Lapu-Lapu City government on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Jonah Pino, OIC of DILG Lapu-Lapu City, said that they would visit the critical areas in the city or those areas that had failed on their first validation.

Pino, however, clarified that during the pre-validation, the agency would not give a score to the city’s road-side clearing effort.

“Makita nato no nga daghan kaayo ug illegal parking, sama sa mga tricycle. Naa tay nakit-an previously during the last year’s validation nga naa gyuy presence of obstruction. So mao na’y atong tan-awon during the pre-validation before we will conduct the final validation,” Pino said.

(We saw that there are many [obstructions] and illegal parking, like the tricycles. We saw during last year’s validation that there were really obstructions. So that is what we are going to observe during the pre-validation before we will conduct the final validation.)

Read: DILG extends road clearing deadline to Jan. 22

The pre-validation will last for three days before the agency will conduct the final validation next week, where the city will be scored.

During last year’s validation, the city only got a 75 percent mark from the agency.

The road-side clearing operation was done, to return the sidewalks to the pedestrian, to avoid accidents.

Pino added that if they would observe any encroachment during the pre-validation, they would notify the concerned establishment and the barangay officials so that they could clear the area.

“Para pod ma-intensify pa nila ang ilang activity sa road clearing program,” she added.

(So that they could intensify their activities of the road clearing program.)/dbs