Son of Carcar City mayor survives gun attack

By: Morexette Marie Erram and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Morexette Marie Erram and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | January 18,2021 - 07:53 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The son of Carcar City Mayor Mercedita Apura survived a shooting attack in Carcar City on Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021.

This was confirmed by the Carcar City Police Station.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario, chief of Carcar City Police Station, told reporters in a phone interview that still unidentified gunmen attempted to shoot Anthony John Apura.

Anthony, 38, is also the president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Carcar City (ABC-Carcar).

Rosario said Anthony and his companion, identified as Vergil Temperatura Bacus, just got inside the vehicle owned by the former after eating in a restaurant in Barangay Valladolid, Carcar City at past 3:30 p.m.

Based on accounts from multiple witnesses, he said the unidentified assailants fired shots towards the victim’s car.

“Both victims survived. The owner of the vehicle only sustained scratches on his skin when he got out of the vehicle, and tried to crawl away from the scene,” said Rosario in Tagalog.

He added that there were no casings of the fired bullets from the crime scene, but investigators were able to find traces of them on the vehicle.

Rosario also said the assailants fled the scene on board another vehicle.

Police are still trying to determine the possible motives behind the attack as of this posting.

Carcar City is a fifth-class city located approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City. /dbs