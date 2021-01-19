Mandaue City Enforcement Unit clears roads, sidewalks from obstruction
49 illegally parked vehicles issued citation tickets
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Members of the Mandaue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU) had at least 49 illegally parked vehicles removed for obstructing the sidewalks in Barangays Paknaan, Umapad, Ibabao-Estancia, Tipolo and Subangdaku during recent road-clearing operations here.
The operations were done in coordination with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM). Most of the vehicle owners were issued with citation tickets, the MCEU said in an advisory released on Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021.
At the same time, team members also removed other obstructions like sofas, plants, food stalls and even piles of garbage from sidewalks.
Here are some photos of the operation courtesy of the MCEU:
/bmjo
