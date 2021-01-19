CebuDoc Group launches new Center for Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine

CebuDoc Group launched its new Center for Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (CPRM) at the CebuDoc health and Science Building along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

Its new center caters to patients with physical and developmental disabilities and offers different rehabilitative treatments like physical therapy, physiatry, occupational therapy speech and swallowing therapy, neurophysiology and many more.

According to CebuDoc Group, president and chairman of the board Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, the center, which is located outside the hospital, is more convenient and “patient friendly,” especially to those with physical and developmental disabilities.

“The facility is safe our center is home to doctors who are fully equipped with the knowledge needed to provide the best care our patients need,” said Larrazabal in a speech.

The new center also offers exceptional results and sports medicine rehabilitation services as well.

The center houses a Neurophysiology Laboratory, which offers advanced technology in electrodiagnosis and prognostication of the brain and neuromuscular disorders, with the Cadwell Easy II machine for Electroencephalography, and the Cadwell Sierra Wave machine for Electromyography-Nerve Conduction Study.

Their centerpiece is a full fitness gym, which according to yo Dr. Renald Petter Remiro, chairman of the CPRM, will promote an even active lifestyle for their patients.

According to Ramiro, the pandemic causes a setback on one’s active lifestyle, causing back pains and muscle aches among staying or working from home.

Present during the launching was Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino, who commended CebuDoc Groups effort towards improving and expanding its health care services, and Regional Development Council chairman Kenneth Cobonpue.

With its new location, the rehabilitation unit is ready to cater to the Cebuano community whose mission if is to offer holistic services that help patients regain mobility after an injury, surgery, or illness.

/bmjo