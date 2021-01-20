Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino highlights Cebuano artistry in Sinulog exhibit

As Cebu celebrates the feast of the Senyor Sto. Niño, the Cebuano community of artists and designers, together with the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino, honors the Child Jesus through an exhibit of arts and fashion.

The event, dubbed as “Cebuano Artistry in One for Sinulog 2021,” showcased 3 exhibits— Fashion, Arts, and the Sto. Niño exhibit. It highlights the works of well-respected fashion designers and artists as they dedicate their pieces to the Child Jesus, whose feast falls every third Sunday of January.

The intimate launching of the event, held at the hotel’s Gourmet Walk last January 12, 2021, was headed by Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino General Manager Anders Hallden and was attended by the designers and the artists themselves, including representatives of the Qube Gallery.

Featured designers include Ia Coca, Hanz Coquilla, Protacio Empases, Escario, Wendell Quisido, Philipp Tampus, Mary Ty and Mike Yapching.

Artists were Ramoncito “Dodong” Bandibas, JP Duray, Jun Escario, OJ Hofer, Boy Kiamko, Dennis “Sio” Montera and Jose Mari Picornell.

The paintings displayed at the exhibit were lent by Qube Gallery, one of Cebu’s esteemed art galleries including a collection of Sto. Niño images of Fr. Romeo “Dodong” Desuyo, of the Archdiocese of Cebu who also loaned his personally carved image of the Sto Nino.

“Collecting and carving images of the Sto. Niño is a showcase of my deep devotion and religiosity towards the Child Jesus,” said Fr. Desuyo.

About 11 Sto. Niño images were displayed at the hotel’s lobby lounge.

According to Fr. Desuyo, he started learning the art of carving since he was a child and became his hobby, which eventually turned into his passion when he entered the seminary.

Year after year, the premier city hotel partners with various local personalities for its special Sinulog exhibit with the aim of celebrating and highlighting Cebuano culture and artistry in honor of the Senyor Sto. Niño.

While this year’s celebration of the Fiesta Senyor might be different, Waterfront sees to it that Cebu’s rich culture in the arts are emphasized in these challenging times since art can also be a form of honoring and celebrating the Child Jesus as we continue to hope for better days ahead.

The exhibit will run until January 31.

/bmjo