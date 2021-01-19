Dog, which fell into a sewer drain saved by concerned citizens, city pound

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another dog in trouble was saved because of the “Bayanihan” spirit of Cebuanos.

A dog who accidentally fell into a sewer drain on Monday afternoon, January 18, 2021, in barangay Lahug was saved thru the efforts of concerned citizens and the quick response of the city pound.

Vladimir Victorio was the person who posted on his Facebook page a video of the area where the dog fell. A friend of his sent him the video.

“Hello sa tanan. Kinsa duul JY Lahug. Friend of mine nag send ani nga video nga ang dog nahug sa murag imburnal and habog daw kaau. Hoping naay mka help unta,” posted Victorio.

(Hello everyone. Who is near JY in Lahug? A friend of mine sent me this video of a dog who fell into the sewer drain that’s deep. Hoping someone can help.)

It was through this video that authorities came to the rescue. In a few minutes, staff from the Cebu City pound came to help hoist the dog back to dry land.

Another concerned citizen who helped rescued the dog, Diana Ong, told CDN Digital that the dog was taken out safely by the staff of the Cebu City Animal Care and Control.

“The last update we know is that the dog is with the city pound. The one from Happy Tails said that they’ll coordinate with the pound regarding the dog, so hopefully he’s with them na. The dog’s underside was wet yesterday, and he was scared (I think this is expected as he was surrounded with strangers) he didn’t look sickly sad,” said Ong.

The dog is now being taken care of and may be set for adoption in the coming days or weeks.

Those interested can message the Cebu City Animal Care and Control Facebook page.

/bmjo

Read: Cebu City pound does not kill dogs due to lack of space