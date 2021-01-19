LTO-7 starts distribution of motorcycle plates

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office (LTO)-7 has officially started the distribution of motorcycle plates today, January 19, 2021, at their Temporary Offsite Plate Distribution Office at the Seaview Wing of SM Seaside in the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said that a total of 18,879 motorcycle plates are now ready for pickup for motorcycles that were registered from February to April 2018.

But to avoid mass gathering, in consonance with the health and safety protocols, Caindec said that the public should secure first an appointment and confirmation through their text line.

Motorcycle owners should text first their plate number and MV file number, date of the first registration, and name of the owner to 0947-349-9965.

“Secure an appointment and a confirmation because we will not entertain you if you did not set an appointment thru our text line,” Caindec said.

He also explained that even if the owners did not receive a confirmation right after sending the details, their personnel are doing their best to give the appointment date as soon as the plates are ready for pick up.

Once the motorcycle owner receives a confirmation from LTO 7, he or she should bring the photocopy of his/her official receipt; certificate of registration; and valid government ID.

“If a representative will pick it up, a notarized authorization letter should be presented, together with the photocopy of the government-issued ID of both the owner and the representative,” said RD Caindec.

Likewise, all company-owned vehicles shall have a notarized special power of attorney, a secretary certificate, and a photocopy of the valid government-issued ID of the secretary and the authorized representative.

Releasing time will be from Monday to Friday, 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Caindec also revealed that the first batch of plates arrived in December, and the agency is expecting 200,000 more plate numbers to arrive gradually this year.

Caindec also clarified that getting the motorcycle plates is free, and the agency does not charge anything. /rcg