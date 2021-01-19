P21M vacuum truck eyed to help solve Mandaue’s flooding

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government has purchased a 21-million vacuum truck to help address the flooding problem in the city.

The brand new 1,300 cubic meter capacity vacuum truck will supplement the city’s existing units of vacuum trucks.

The truck will be used to help flood-prone areas and to unclog sewers and drains around the city. It will be endorsed to the Department of General Services (DGS).

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said the Mandaue would also procure 30 suction pumps that will be distributed to the city’s 27 barangays.

Mayor Jonas Cortes has also instructed the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to strictly implement the ordinance regarding the cistern tanks for houses and infrastructures.

“Kung mutuman lang gyud sa balaod, dako kaayo nag tabang sa volume, imbes ma run off water, ma adto sa drainage ma cause pa og baha, magamit pa nila, ma utilize, that would translate into savings sa imong water consumption kay magamit nimo panglimpyo, pamubo sa tanom,” said Cortes. /rcg