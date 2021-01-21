Talks for Sinulog contingents to dance during Quincentennial anniversary ongoing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Discussions about allowing the Sinulog contingents to perform during the Quincentennial Anniversary of the Arrival of Christianity is ongoing.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said the Sinulog organizers have been reaching out to the Archdiocese of Cebu to allow the performance of the contingents in the different activities starting April 2021.

The vice mayor said that Archbishop Jose Palma already agreed to celebrate the Sinulog side by side with the Quincentennial Anniversary.

Official talks will begin soon after the Sinulog season finally closes through the Hubo Mass on Friday, January 22, 2021.

“Dili nato kalimtan ang Sinulog sa pagselebrar sa 500 years,” said Rama.

The contingents who will be performing for the Quincentennial Anniversary will most likely come from the contingents who signed up for the Sinulog 2021 but failed to perform with the cancellation of the physical street dancing and the grand parade.

If they get a chance to dance for the Quincentennial Anniversary, they may get their full P300,000 subsidy from the city government, supposedly allotted for all joining contingents in the Sinulog 2021.

Each contingent will receive P150,000 as compensation for the canceled Sinulog 2021, but the other half of the subsidy is still being discussed whether to give it to the contingents or not.

Performing at the Quincentennial Anniversary may get them a chance to receive the other half of the subsidy.

Rama said there is no finality to the performance as the coronavirus cases of the city has been steadily rising in the past weeks.

The performance could be live but modified, but it could also be pre-recorded for the participants’ safety.

The vice mayor said the decision will rely on the agreement of the city government and the church.

Meanwhile, the P150,000 subsidy the city has promised to the contingents and choreographers will be released soon.

Rama said the city government is only getting additional documentary requirements so the Commission on Audit (COA) will not flag down the subsidy.

The vice mayor did not reveal the date of the release, but he assured choreographers that it will be soon. /rcg