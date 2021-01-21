Internet connection problem cuts off Palace briefing on telco services

MANILA, Philippines — Even the seat of power is not spared from the enduring problem of glitchy internet connection in the country.

On Thursday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque ‘s press briefing in Malacañang – which, ironically, was dedicated to discussing the report of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on the services of telco firms – was briefly interrupted because of apparently poor internet connectivity.

In the middle of the question-and-answer portion, Communications Undersecretary Rocky Ignacio, who has been designated to read out questions sent by the media, and a reporter hooked into the teleconference meeting were suddenly disconnected from the briefing.

Even Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Manny Caintic who joined the briefing via teleconference as guest speaker was disconnected.

“Sa aking report po sa Presidente sa Lunes sasabihin ko po ang nangyari on the day we rendered a report on the telcos—na nawalan po kami ng connection sa lahat,” Roque said.

The interruption lasted for over a minute.

Upon reconnection, Roque seized the opportunity to turn to Caintic: “Usec, ito po, na-experience natin first-hand ang problema sa connection…ano ba talaga solusyon dito?”

Caintic answered: “More towers, more fiber cables, and better customer service.”

“It takes time to build (cell towers) but we help them build by making our regulations easy, firm, and faster,” the DICT official added.

Roque said he will seek the guidance of President Rodrigo Duterte regarding NTC’s report and DICT’s recommendations on improving telco services in the country.

The Palace official finished his press briefing saying: “Ang problema po talaga ng telecoms, ramdam ng lahat pati po dito sa seat of power ng Malacañang Palace.”

But he assured the public that Duterte will end his term in 2022 with a better telco service for Filipinos.

In his July 2020 State of the Nation Address, Duterte warned Globe Telecom and PLDT Smart to shape up by end of that year or face expropriation.

