72 OBO, CEO employees in Mandaue placed under home isolation

MANDAUE CITY, Philippine – The 72 employees from the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) and Office of the Building Official (OBO) here who are close contacts of the employee from the engineering department who tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) have already undergone swab tests and are now undergoing home isolation.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they are now just waiting for the results of the swab tests. He added that if all employees would test negative, the lockdown will be lifted and both offices would return to normal operation. But if there would be personnel who would test positive for the virus, the contact tracing will continue.

The first floor of the Mandaue City Engineer’s Office (CEO) where the CEO and OBO are located was placed under lockdown since Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Ibañez explained why the second floor of the CEO where the Department of General Services Office is located was not part of the lockdown.

” Ang nahitabo manggud diha sa ila’ng building kay first ug second (floor) dili ra kaayo na sila magkakuanay (magkahalubilo) ang engineering ug DGS kay inig entrance nimo kay stairs naman dayun padung sa taas, dili ra kaayo magkahalubilo ang mga tawo sa engineering ug sa DGS kay sa engineering ug sa OBO katu rang naa silay mga kliyante lahi ra man gyud ang DGS, ” said Ibañez

Ibañez said the employee experienced symptoms of COVID-19 that’s why he decided to get tested for the virus in a hospital.

The personnel has been isolating himself in his home.

Said employee was the first-ever COVID-19 positive case in said office. /rcg