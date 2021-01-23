Personal grudge eyed in helper’s fatal shooting attack in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking at personal grudge as a possible motive in the Jan. 22, 2021 shooting death of Dastin Castillo, a 29-year-old hardware helper in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City.

This developed after the common-law wife of the victim told police that Castillo, who was a Barangay Tejero resident, had been at odds with somebody at his workplace about two weeks ago.

The common law wife or live in partner did not name the person whom Castillo had a spat with.

Unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants shot Castillo several times in the body outside the hardware in Sitio Silangan 2, Barangay Tejero at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, killing him, said Police Staff Master Sergeant Erasmo Rosel Jr., investigator of the case of the Waterfront Police Station, in his initial investigation.

Castillo was reportedly sitting outside the hardware reading a newspaper as he waited for his time to get off work when the assailants arrived and shot him dead.

The assailants hurriedly fled the area on a motorcycle after shooting Castillo.

Police recovered 11 empty shells of a still unknown handgun at the crime scene.

As of this time, police were still trying to identify and arrest the assailants in the killing of Castillo./dbs