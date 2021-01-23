Govt calls for public cooperation as COVID-hit brgys in Cebu City reach 58

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As new coronavirus infections continue to rise, only 22 barangays in Cebu City remain to have zero active cases in the past 14 days.

This prompted local officials here to advise the general public to brace for ‘stricter enforcement’ of health protocols and quarantine restrictions.

In a report from the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), there are 58 barangays that have reported active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from January 9 to January 22.

Of this, Barangay Guadalupe topped the list with 50 new confirmed patients recorded within such period.

Also included in the list of Top 10 barangays with the most number of new COVID-19 cases logged between January 9 to January 22 are Basak San Nicolas (32), Lahug (32), Mambaling (27), Talamban (26), Tisa (26), Kasambagan (25), Kamputhaw (24), Bacayan (23) and Punta Princesa (23).

“There are already 58 barangays that have active cases. We’re averaging 39 cases in a day…” said Councilor Joel Garganera, who heads the EOC.

“(We released these data) so people in these barangays will know why we’re going to be very strict in the compliance of our health protocols. The barangays, police, and us government frontliners can only do so much, nagkahinganlan gyud ta sa kooperasyon sa tanan, (we need everyone’s cooperation),” he added.

Barangay Guadalupe, for their part, will be implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in their area.

These included a stay-at-home for residents and no-business-hours for establishments every Sunday, starting tomorrow (January 24).

READ MORE: Guadalupe imposes stricter rules vs COVID-19 every Sunday

Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), individuals with essential trips, workers delivering foods, and pharmacies are the only ones given an exemption by village officials.

Cebu City has a total of 80 barangays.

Based on the same report from EOC, other barangays that are currently monitoring active COVID-19 cases are Banilad (21), Quiot-Pardo (19), Suba (19), Apas (18), Mabolo (18), Busay (15), Luz (12), Pardo (12), Ermita (11), Sambag I (11), Capitol Site (10), T. Padilla (10), Pulangbato (9), Sawang Calero (9), Inayawan (8), Kinasang-an Pardo (7), Labangon (7), Pahina Central (7), Pasil (7), Bonbon (6), Cogon Pardo (6), Kalunasan (6), Sambag II (6), and San Nicolas Proper (5).

Barangays Basak Pardo, Calamba, Carreta, Cogon Ramos, Duljo Fatima, Kalubihan, Pit-os, San Antonio, and Zapatera each also recorded four COVID-19 patients; three each in Hipodromo, Kamagayan, Lusaran, San Jose, San Roque, Sto. Niño; and two each in Budlaan, Buhisan, Pahina San Nicolas, Tinago.

Barangays Bulacao, Lorega-San Miguel, Sapangdaku, Sta. Cruz, and Sudlon II each also logged one new COVID-19 case from January 9 to January 22.

Cebu City is experiencing a surge of infections, mostly brought about by unregulated gatherings such as parties during the holidays in 2020.

The city’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status, the most relaxed quarantine status, has been extended until January 31, 2021. /rcg

