Guadalupe imposes stricter rules vs COVID-19 every Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In an effort to prevent the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from further spreading, barangay officials of Guadalupe, Cebu City will be reimplementing stricter protocols.

Last January 22, village officials led by captain, Michael Gacasan, issued separate barangay resolutions, advising residents to stay at home, and requesting business establishments to cease operations every Sunday.

These rules will take effect starting tomorrow, Sunday (January 24), until further notice.

Exempted from following these regulations are Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs), individuals with urgent trips such as emergencies, workers doing food deliveries, and pharmacies.

The barangay’s resolutions also seek to prohibit the entry of non-Guadalupe residents every Sunday.

“COVID-19 cases in our barangay (are) increasing in number during this period. (Sic) Despite the strict implementation of the use of the (Quarantine Pass), there are still so many who are violating the same,” portions of the resolutions read.

These were signed by Gacasan and Barangay Councilors Apol Ross Enriquez, Ventura Montecillo Jr., Noel Navaja, Edgar Cañete Jr., Oliver Gallardo, Jan Jay Casañal, Robert Gabutan, and Barangay Secretary Consuelo Go.

Copies of the resolutions were also published on the social media handles of the barangay’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) which is also tasked with enforcing present quarantine protocols.

As of January 22, local officials of Barangay Guadalupe reported having 43 active COVID-19 cases.

The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC), in a separate interview on Saturday, January 23, confirmed that these cases are spread out in 27 sitios (sub-villages in English) and communities.

Data from the barangay showed that the active COVID-19 infections are reported in the following communities: Apple One, Cypa, Daniel Quijada, Espina, Foresthills, Francisca Village, Gabutan Compound, GIO Homes, Goldenville, Greenville, Guadalajara, Happy Valley, Kawayan, Montescarlos Apartment, Nogra, R. Duterte Street, Rotola, Sandayong, Singson Compound, SKB, Valley View, White Hills, Woodland Heights, Banawa, V. Rama Avenue, J. Labra Street, and Villa Inez Compound Andres Abellana.

“It’s quite alarming because these cases are not only contained in one area. These are actually found in 27 sitios, and they are really spread out,” said EOC head and Councilor Joel Garganera in Cebuano.

Garganera also said that their committee held a meeting with Gacasan shortly after the latter issued the barangay resolutions containing more stringent quarantine rules.

“They are strictly reinforcing what is being mandated in the EO (executive order) of the mayor. They are now in close coordination with the EOC as well as the Guadalupe Police for the enforcement,” he added.

Aside from the stay-at-home and no-business-hours on Sundays, Garganera said they have recommended to barangay officials to also request the church to only hold virtual Masses.

“We are discouraging live physical church Masses. We encourage them to do virtually in the meantime because of the surge (in COVID-19) cases,” explained Garganera.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that the city has 749 active COVID-19 cases as of January 22.

Cebu City is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which is expected to last until January 31, 2021. /rcg

