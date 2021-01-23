Mandaue City Hall employees warned: No gadgets, K-dramas, movies during work hours

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The use of social media sites, games, watching movies and K-drama series by Mandaue city hall and other government employees is strictly prohibited during office hours.

In the memorandum dated January 21, 2021, Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan, city’s administrator, reminded city employees of the restrictions on working hours, the use of cellphones and gadgets and other personal activities.

He said these were all prohibited during working hours.

Calipayan said that they had received many reports and complaints about this matter.

“Naay uban opisina nahurot na nila ang mga Korean novelas, K-dramas. We don’t want nga mahimo ni siyang culture diri sa Mandaue nga kung wala kay buhaton, walay niabot nga dokumento, kay dili time nga nabusy ka, hala i-on, iplay dayun ang mga gadgets ,” said Calipayan.

(There are some office workers here, who have already watched the Korean [tele]novelas, K-dramas. We don’t want that to become a culture here in Mandaue that if you do not have anything to do, no documents have arrived yet, that you don’t have to be busy then and then you turn on and play your gadgets.)

However, employees, who manage social media accounts in their offices, are exempted from this order as they will need to access them every now and then.

Those who will be caught will then be penalized. Employees would be given three warnings, and they will be made to explain. After three warnings, the city will file appropriate charges.

Regular employees will be endorsed to the Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) while Job order employees will either be suspended for 1 to 3 months or they will be terminated.

With this, Calipayan urged the employees to comply with the provisions of the memorandum.

He said the employee’s supervisor would also be held accountable.

“Kung pananglitan kung mabakante gyud mo, you can always arrange your office, do something about your files. Dili ta gusto nga modeteriorate ang ato’ng serbisyo tungod lang gyud anin’g ma addict ta sa mga cellphone ug uban pang mga butang,” Calipayan said.

“You took an oath sa city to do your best to serve likewise we are also going to hold the person immediately above him as a supervisor responsible for that because dapat makabadlong siya ana kay iyaha nang tawo sa ubos, ” he said. /dbs