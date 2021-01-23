Tony Ferrer, ‘Agent X-44’, passes away at 86

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Tony Ferrer, dubbed as the Philippines’ James Bond, died on Saturday at the age of 86, his daughter confirmed.

“On 23 January 2021, our beloved father, friend, and Philippine movie industry treasure ANTONIO D. LAXA popularly known as TONY FERRER joined our Creator quietly in his sleep and in the comfort of his home. He was 86 years old,” Ferrer’s daughter Mutya Laxa Buensuceso said in an Instagram post.

According to Laxa Buensuceso, the veteran actor spent his last days in his “by the care of his San Antonio family, the love of his children, and the joy and songs of his grandchildren.”

The actor’s daughter added that in accordance with Ferrer’s last wishes, there will be no public viewing of his remains.

“In lieu of flowers and cards, an online Mass and memorial shall be announced to family, relatives and friends shortly,” Laxa Buensuceso said.

Ferrer, born Antonio Laxa, rose to fame in the 1960s due to his films as Tony Falcon in the Agent X-44 film series. He first appeared in the 1960 film “Kilabot sa Barilan” starring Fernando Poe Jr.

Ferrer is also the father of actress Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, and grandfather to Donny Pangilinan.

