Santander town loses COVID-free status

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Starting on Monday, January 25, the municipality of Santander will implement stricter health measures in order to prevent a spread of the coronavirus disease in their locality.

In an advisory that was released on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 23, the municipal government said that returning Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) will be asked to submit their swab test results as a requisite for the issuance of an Acceptance Letter from Local Government Unit and the concerned barangay.

LSIs and Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APORs) will also be required to undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

“Magpadayon lang kita nga magmatngon aron ang Santander mamahimong COVID free,” said Dr. Almid Julhani, Santander’s municipal health officer.

(Let us continue to be cautious to make Santander COVID-free.)

This town that is located approximately 137 kilometers south of Cebu City logged 13 cases of the infection in 2020 and was declared COVID-free on December 28. But it logged a new infection on Friday, January 22, bringing the town’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 14.

Julhani said that Patient No. 14 has remained asymptomatic and is now recovering from his infection.

Still, the municipal government do not want to take any chances.

In a recent meeting, municipal and barangay officials agreed to implement stricter health protocols especially among residents who will be coming back home. These will include need to require LSIs coming from other provinces to present their swab test results prior to their reentry.

Returning town residents are also encouraged to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Those who will fail to do so will be transferred to the municipal quarantine facility.

The same quarantine requirement will also apply on APORs. Those who will be in town for less than 14 days, will be required to stay at home and will only be allowed to leave when they are again scheduled to return to work or travel.

APORs, who be undergoing 14 days of quarantine, will be placed under the constant monitoring of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), the town’s advisory reads.

For town residents, Novena Masses to celebrate fiestas, weddings, baptisms, and birthday celebrations will be allowed at 50 percent capacity of the venue to ensure continued observance of health protocols.

The wearing of facemarks and face shields is also a must among the attendees.

Town residents who will be visiting government offices and public places are required to wear facemarks and face shields all the time to avoid arrest and the payment of fines.

“Ayaw kamo kumpyansa kay ang atong kapulisan mupahigayon ug checkpoints nga dili magpahibalo sa saktong oras ug lugar kung kanus-a kini nila buhaton,” the town’s advisory reads.

(Do not be complacent because the police will conduct checkpoints at unannounced time and in an undisclosed venues.)