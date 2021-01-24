Radaza gives P100K cash aid to women rag makers in Brgy. Basak

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Women residents of Sitios Kulo and Tangke in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City were made to undergo a rag making seminar on Saturday, January 23, to help them earn their keep during the pandemic.

But while they already had the needed skills, they lacked the capital to pursue a rag making business.

At the end of their seminar, Rep. Paz Radaza handed a P100, 000 cash assistance to help 60 rag makers in the area to start their own business.

The release of the cash assistance during the gathering that was held at the Basak gymnasium was in fulfilment of Radaza’s commitment to help members of the Kababayen-an sa Opon nga Nagkahiusa Alang sa Kalamboan (KONKA) to overcome the ill effects of the pandemic that has left many of them and members of their respective families jobless since last year.

KONKA is a women’s organization which Radaza helped create in 2010 to provide livelihood to women in their city.

“Sayod man kita nga dako gyud og damage ang pandemic labi na sa mga ordinary laborers. Mostly ani nila ilang mga bana way trabaho kay naundang. Mao nga kita sa atong opisina, mohatag ko og personal nako nga tabang para sa ilang puhuna,” Radaza said.

(We are well aware of the damage that the pandemic has caused especially on ordinary laborers. Most of these [women who availed of the rag making seminar] have husbands who lost their employment. This is the reason why I am allocating my personal funds to give you a capital.)

Radaza said that the release of the cash aid was a continuation of an activity which she also helped organize in October 2020 to promote and provide a venue where KONKA members coming from the different barangays in Lapu-Lapu City to display and sell their products.

Earlier, Radaza also handed a P100, 000 cash aid to the women in the islets of Caohagan and Pangan-an to help in heir laundry and dishwashing powder business.

