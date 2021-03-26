EOC reveals: Feb to March 2021 records more cases, less deaths than Jun to Jul 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has revealed that the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the city has relatively improved compared to last year in terms of deaths.

In the data released by the EOC, the city recorded a total of 6,138 confirmed cases from June to July 2020, which is lower than the recorded 8,317 cases from February to March 2021.

However, EOC notes that in June 2020, the city was placed under strict lockdown while by February 2021, many businesses have reopened and the movement barely restricted.

The deaths recorded from June to July 2020, was at 533 with a mortality rate of 8.68 percent as compared to the 103 deaths recorded from February to March 2021 with a mortality rate of 1.23 percent.

“Sa niaging tuig, we were under very strict quarantine status, unlike karon, there is a lot of movement, nangabli tanan. Daghan tag kaso, pero ato na dayón nacontain,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

The EOC also revealed that in the past 16 days, the number of active cases has significantly dropped to less than 2,000 and has remained on a plateau or slow decline since then.

Garganera hopes that the cases will drop even lower as the city waits for the coming of more vaccines, which is expected to decrease the cases once herd immunity is achieved.

“We are crossing our fingers nga magpadayon na ni siya hangtud muubos pa gyod,” said the councilor.

The EOC encourages the public to remain vigilant and follow the health protocols, especially during the holidays to keep the number of active cases down. /rcg