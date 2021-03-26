IPI’s “Kumbati” boxing airs tomorrow; former world title challengers Villanueva, Barriga in action

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s all systems go for Saturday’s (March 27) one-day, double-boxing event of the Omega Pro Sports International dubbed as “Kumbati 8 & 9” at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

All protagonists of the two fight cards which feature nine bouts have passed the official weigh-in held today at the IPI compound.

Kumbati 8’s main event fighters Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym weighed in at 110.3lbs while his opponent Richard Rosales tipped the scales at 117.2lbs.

The 25-year old unbeaten Vicelles of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, needs to change his gameplan after his original opponent, Arnold Garde was replaced by Rosales at the last minute. Garde (10-10-3, 4KOs) of North Cotabato backed out due to medical reasons.

According to Omega Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Julius Erving Junco, Garde was medically unfit to fight Vicelles, making them decide to tap Rosales as the replacement.

Vicelles will put his unbeaten record of 12 wins, one draw with six knockouts on the line against Rosales, who sports a 14-14-2 (win-loss-draw) record with eight knockouts in their 10-round, non-title bout.

In Kumbati 9’s main event, Vicelles’ stablemate Pete Apolinar and his opponent Juanito Paredes tipped the weighing scales at 126.7lbs and 127.3lbs, respectively.

Apolinar (13-1-0, 8KOs) and Paredes (8-6-1, 3KOs) will also fight for 10-rounds.

” They are consistently training since last year even if there’s a lockdown,” said Junco. “We are ready. Our boxers are well-rested, and they have fully recovered after the weigh-in. It is time for them to showcase their skills and our training. What’s important for us is that we can learn something new after every fight.”

Meanwhile, Tomjune Mangubat (12-2-1, 10KOs) and his opponent Ryan Maano (5-10-2, 1KO) weighed in at 135.5lbs and 138lbs, respectively, for their eight-rounder bout. Reggie Suganob, on the other hand, weighed in at 109.5lbs, and Paulo Sy came in at 108.9lbs for their eight-round duel.

Kumbati 9’s special attraction featuring two-time world title challenger “King” Arthur Villanueva (32-4-1, 18KOs) also passed the official weigh-in for his six-round tussle with Bryan Tamayo (6-1-2, 2KOs). Villanueva weighed in at 121.6lbs while Tamayo tipped the scales at 122.4lbs.

Former world title challenger Mark “Pretty Boy” Barriga (9-1-0,1KO) and his opponent Junuel Lacar (8-6-3,6KOs) weighed 109.2lbs and 108.3lbs, respectively, for their six-round bout in the undercard.

Benny Cañete (1-0-0,1KO) and Reycar Auxilio, who will make his pro debut tomorrow, both weighed in at 118.2lbs for their four-round showdown while Carlo Bacaro (7-0-0,6KOs), and Allan Villanueva (11-0-0,8KOs) weighed in at 140.6lbs and 137.3lbs, respectively, for their eight-round battle.

Kumbati 8 will be aired live on Facebook starting at 1 p.m. while Kumbati 9 will follow at 7 p.m.