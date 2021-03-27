Filipino Bernaldez stops Mexican foe in 6th

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipino Mark “Machete” Bernaldez knocked out Mexican Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez in the 6th round of their non-title bout today, March 27, 2021, in Miami, Florida, the USA.

The 26-year old Bernaldez, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout now fighting under General Santos City-based Sanman Promotions, stopped Suarez with a vicious right hook to the head with 2 minutes, 31 seconds gone in the sixth.

The bone-crushing punch sent Suarez crashing down to the canvas. The gritty Mexican struggled to his feet but the referee stopped the fight and awarded Bernaldez with a technical knockout (TKO) victory.

The Butuan City-native Bernaldez improved to 22 wins with 16 knockouts against four defeats. It was his fourth victory in six fights in the United States.

Suarez, meanwhile, slumped to his sixth straight loss for a 12-13-2 (win-loss-draw) record. It was also his sixth knockout setback.

Bernaldez came charging from the opening bell, targeting Suarez’s body with powerful hooks and straights.

Suarez had his moments of glory in the ensuing rounds, pinning Bernaldez to the ropes several times and launching his own combinations. Most of his punches though, missed their target as Bernaldez defended well.

The fateful 6th saw Bernaldez regaining his range, peppering Suarez with hooks and uppercuts. A retreating Suarez then got caught with the vicious right hook, which ended the bout and had the small crowd ecstatically on their feet.

The fight card dubbed as “Got Talent XI” was promoted by Miami-based M & R Promotions. /rcg