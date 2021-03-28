Jaja Santiago, Saitama near Japan V Cup title
MANILA, Philippines— Saitama and Jaja Santiago are on the cusp of glory as they need just one more win to claim the Japanese V Cup title against NEC.
The Ageo Medics are carrying a 13-game winning streak with five of those victories in the V Cup itself.
A respectable club, Saitama finished fifth in the Japan V.League Division 1 with Santiago as its ASEAN import.
Santiago helped the Ageo Medics with 11 points in their five-set semifinal win over reigning V.League champion JT Marvelous, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13, on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 Philippine international tallied seven blocks and four kills in the semifinal match.
A victory makes Santiago the first Filipina to win a volleyball title outside of the Philippines.
Several Filipino players have already played overseas including Santiago’s older sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Alyssa Valdez, Bryan Bagunas, and Marck Espejo.
RELATED STORIES
Santiago leads unbeaten Ageo Medics to Japan V Cup semis
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.