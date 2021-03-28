Jaja Santiago, Saitama near Japan V Cup title

MANILA, Philippines— Saitama and Jaja Santiago are on the cusp of glory as they need just one more win to claim the Japanese V Cup title against NEC.

The Ageo Medics are carrying a 13-game winning streak with five of those victories in the V Cup itself.

A respectable club, Saitama finished fifth in the Japan V.League Division 1 with Santiago as its ASEAN import.

Santiago helped the Ageo Medics with 11 points in their five-set semifinal win over reigning V.League champion JT Marvelous, 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 15-13, on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5 Philippine international tallied seven blocks and four kills in the semifinal match.

A victory makes Santiago the first Filipina to win a volleyball title outside of the Philippines.

Several Filipino players have already played overseas including Santiago’s older sister Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Alyssa Valdez, Bryan Bagunas, and Marck Espejo.

