Chef Chele introduces Burnt Basque Cheesecake

What used to be their secret recipe that the couple used to flatter friends and family on special occasions, Chef Chele Gonzales, together with his wife Teri, introduces their Burnt Basque Cheesecake to the Cebuanos- fresh from the Chef’s kitchen.

In a Zoom conference, the chef told members of the press that launching their special dessert came in the most opportune time as Cebuanos would celebrate the Holy Week together with their family.

“We know that the Holy Week is a special time for Filipinos as they would gather together; so we thought of – release it in time for the celebration,” said the chef in a Zoom meeting.

Dubbed as their first baby, the Burnt Basque Cheesecake is a crustless cheesecake that’s soft on the outside and creamy on the inside. Its top is evenly burnt at high temperature giving it its blazed exterior.

Trained for more than 10 years at San Sebastian, the culinary mecca in the Basque Country; Chef Chele perfected the dessert by using top-of-the-line ingredients and European cream cheese to balance the caramelized crust.

The packaging is also well thought-out. The teal is Teri’s favorite color, added with gold for sophistication and class, an exact presentation of the Chef Chele’s Burnt Basque Cheesecake.

“One thing to take note about is how the caramel can be smelled from the box,” Teri added.

The Burnt Basque Cheesecake is best enjoyed at room temperature and is available at Enye by Chele Gonzales in Crimson Mactan starting March 31 for a slice. A 6 1/2 inch and a 8 1/2 inch options are also available at Quest Hotel and Conference Cebu this April 4, 2021. You can pre-order through this link: http://bit.ly/BurntBasqueCheesecakebyChele.

