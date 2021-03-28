CPPO chief: 386 cops to be deployed in Cebu province for the Holy Week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nearly 400 policemen will be deployed in different areas of Cebu province as the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) goes on full alert as the observance of the Holy Week has started.

Three hundred eighty six policemen would be deployed in different areas of the province while a company of policemen would be on standby in the CPPO headquarters to be deployed if needed, said Police Colonel Aladdin Collado,CPPO director in a phone interview.

Collado said aside from the standby force at the CPPO, there would also be the Cebu Provincial Mobile Force Company, which would also be deployed if needed.

He also said that 82 public assistance desks would be set up in different areas and these would be manned by 261 policemen, and there would also be 28 public assistance centers, which would be manned by 81 policemen.

There will also be 12 police officers, who will monitor the South Bus Terminal 24/7 to anticipate the influx of travelers there.

Meanwhile, in Bantayan Island, which is a top destination during the Holy Week, Collado said that they had deployed 32 policemen there to augment the Bantayan Island police force, and these include an explosive ordnance and disposal unit and a K-9 unit.

Despite the deployments, Collado said that their function as law enforcement agency remained.

“We are still functioning as law enforcement agency, may mga police pa rin tayo sa mga stations, ang strategy natin dyan, these (police augmentation) are dedicated dyan sa trabaho nila sa Holy Week,” he said.

(We are still functioning as a law enforcement agency. We have policemen in the police stations and our strategy there is that those deployed will only be there in their assigned areas for the Holy Week.)

He said that most of the people traveling were local tourists in Cebu especially since the National Capital Region had been placed under stricter quarantine level.

He said that this would lessen the crowd traveling in Cebu, but they were not discounting the possibility of an influx of travelers coming from that area.

