Pagasa: Isolated rains in 3 Mindanao regions due to LPA, warm weather in other parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — The trough or extension of a low – pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) will bring scattered rains to the Davao and Soccsksargen regions, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Monday, according to the state weather bureau.

The LPA was last spotted 560 kilometers east-southeast of Mindanao, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 4 a.m. update.

“Dito sa Davao region, gayon na rin sa Soccsksargen at Bangsamoro regions, magiging maulap ang kalangitan, may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at pagkidlat, pagkulog na dulot ng trough ng LPA,” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

(In the Davao, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro regions, there will be cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.)

Meanwhile, the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean will affect Luzon and Visayas.

Mendoza said Luzon and Visayas will have hot and humid weather, but isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms may occur in the afternoon or evening.

The rest of Mindanao will likewise have fair weather, with possible isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, said Mendoza.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 16 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius